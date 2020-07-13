37 more coronavirus patients die in Moscow in past day

MOSCOW, July14. /TASS/. Thirty-seven more coronavirus patients died in Moscow during the past day, with the overall number of fatalities exceeding 4,200 the city’s anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Monday.

"Thirty-seven coronavirus-positive patients diagnosed with pneumonia have died in Moscow," it said, adding the overall number of coronavirus-related deaths in Moscow has reached 4,205.

As of July 13, more than 230,000 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Moscow. Nearly 165,000 patients have recovered.

To date, 733,699 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 504,021 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 11,439 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.