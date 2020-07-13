Russia reports 6,537 coronavirus cases in 24 hours

MOSCOW, July 13. /TASS/. Another 6,537 coronavirus cases were recorded in Russia in the past 24 hours, the total number of infected people has reached 733,699, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Monday.

According to the crisis center, the daily growth rate has not exceeded 0.9% for a week.

The lowest daily growth rates were recorded in the Chukotka Autonomous Region (0%), Moscow (0.3%), the Moscow Region (0.3%), North Ossetia (0.4%), the Karachay-Cherkessia Region (0.5%), Ingushetia (0.5%), Dagestan (0.5%), the Kaliningrad Region (0.5%) and Chechnya (0.5%).

Another 672 COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Moscow, 291 in St. Petersburg, 270 in the Khanty-Mansi Region, 235 in the Altai Region and 218 in the Sverdlovsk Region.

A total of 218,329 people are currently ill in Russia.