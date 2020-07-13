Over 275,000 people remain under medical supervision in Russia due to COVID-19

MOSCOW, July 13. /TASS/. About 275,300 people remain under medical supervision in Russia due to being suspected of having COVID-19, the Russian Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing said on Monday.

"[A total of ] 275,334 people remain under medical supervision in Russia," its press service reported.

According to the watchdog, more than 23.2 million coronavirus tests have been conducted nationwide, with 261,000 tests conducted in the past 24 hours.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia. On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.