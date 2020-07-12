Number of COVID-2019 cases across globe up by over 230,000 in past day

MOSCOW, July 12. /TASS/. More than 230,000 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus infection were registered worldwide on July 12, with the overall number of such cases exceeding 12.5 million, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in its daily bulletin on Sunday.

As of 11:00 Moscow time on July 12, as many as 12,552,765 novel coronavirus cases and 561,617 coronavirus-associated deaths were registered across the globe. The number of confirmed cases grew by 230,370 in the past 24 hours and the number of fatalities increased by 5,285.

The WHO statistics is based on officially confirmed data from the countries.

South and North America accounts for the majority of confirmed coronavirus cases - 6,540,222. In the past 24 hours, the number of cases grew by 142,992 and the number of deaths - by 3,500 and reached 283,357.

The number confirmed COVID-2019 cases in Europe amounts to 2,907,654 and the number of fatalities is 203,285. In the past 24 hours, the number of cases grew by 18,804 and the number of deaths - by 448.

The East Mediterranean region has 1,271,338 cases and 30,652 fatalities as of July 12. In the past 24 hours, the number of cases grew by 15,361 and the number of deaths - by 510.

The biggest number of coronavirus cases was reported from the United States (3,163,581), Brazil (1,800,827), India (849,553), Russia (727,162), Peru (319,646), Chile (312,029), Mexico (289,174), the United Kingdom (288,957), South Africa (264,184), and Iran (255,117).

A pneumonia outbreak caused by the COVID-19 virus (previously known as 2019-nCoV) was reported in China’s city of Wuhan, a large trade and industrial center with a population of 12 million, in late December 2019. Since then, cases of the new coronavirus have been reported from nearly all parts of the world. On March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.