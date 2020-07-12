{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Putin stand up for historic truth each time it is distorted, Kremlin says

Speaking on whether the Russian leader would continue his article devoted to World War II, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov stressed that "definitely this work will go on in terms of preventing the distortion of history"

MOSCOW, July 12. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will always defend historic truth in case attempts continue in the West to distort history, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Moscow. Kremlin. Putin program on Rossiya-1 TV channel.

Speaking on whether the Russian leader would continue his article devoted to World War II, Peskov stressed that "definitely this work will go on in terms of preventing the distortion of history" and the truth.

"I’m sure that if such distortion continues by our colleagues from the West, each time Putin will stand up for historic truth," the presidential spokesman said.

Peskov commented on Putin’s reaction to the words of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, who during his visit to Poland this January blamed the Soviet Union for starting World War II on par with Nazi Germany. "We know that for any citizen of our country and especially for President Putin, this is a sacred issue. And when we hear such statements, certainly, I’m sure that this jars on Putin.".

Putin says anti-corruption efforts in law enforcement system are quite efficient
Russian President noted that "naturally, it is difficult to reach a local or municipal police department from the federal level but everyone must do his or her job properly"
Read more
Russia’s Vektor research center completes pre-clinical trials of anti-coronavirus vaccine
Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova said earlier that works on the development of an anti-coronavirus vaccine proceeded as scheduled
Read more
Russian university says clinical trials of COVID-19 vaccine completed
The volunteers will be discharged on July 15 and July 20
Read more
Turkish Council of State reverses decree of Hagia Sophia’s museum status
Currently there is no information on the date of the beginning of Muslim worship at the Hagia Sophia
Read more
Anti-aircraft gunners in Eastern Siberia to get latest S-300PM-2 air defense systems
The S-300PM-2 surface-to-air missile system is designated to defend the state’s vital facilities
Read more
Possible use of NATO aircraft to traffic Afghan drugs needs to be investigated — Lavrov
According to Russia's top diplomat, over the 20 years of the US’ and the coalition’s other participants' presence in Afghanistan, drug trafficking from that country has increased many-fold
Read more
Russia providing maintenance for India’s aircraft carrier despite pandemic
A group of Russian technical specialists, which is assisting India in providing maintenance for the aircraft carrier Vikramaditya, has remained in the country hit by the coronavirus pandemic
Read more
UN Security Council once again rejects Russia’s resolution on trans-border aid to Syria
The draft resolution received seven ‘no’ votes and four ‘yes’ votes, with four abstentions
Read more
Court hands former South Korean president 20-year prison sentence — media
The politician was not present during today’s hearing, since she has boycotted court hearings since 2017
Read more
US jury finds Russian cybercrime suspect Nikulin guilty on all counts
Nikulin’s lawyer Arkady Bukh told TASS that the verdict will be appealed
Read more
Russia didn’t receive notes about Dutch ECHR lawsuit over MH17 crash
The Dutch diplomatic agency earlier informed that Amsterdam had decided to sue Russia in the ECHR over the downing of the Boeing 777
Read more
Russian Su-35S, MiG-31BM scrambled to intercept US spy plane over Sea of Japan
Russian radars detected the target in international airspace over the neutral waters of the Sea of Japan. The aircraft was heading towards the Russian sovereign airspace
Read more
Russian Northern Fleet’s ships strike enemy force in Barents Sea drills
The vessels are supported by Tu-22M3 strategic bombers of Russia’s Aerospace, according to the Fleet’s press office
Read more
Deputy PM: Russian government to discuss resumption of international flights after July 15
Russia would resume flights to those countries where the average incidence rate is below 40 cases per 100,000 population within 14 days, and the indicator will be calculated every two weeks
Read more
Bank accounts of Russia’s high treason suspect Safronov blocked - source
Police searches took place at houses of Safronov’s mother and sister
Read more
UN Security Council extends trans-border aid to Syria on fifth try
The three abstained countries were Russia, China and the Dominican Republic
Read more
Turkey tested Russia’s S-400 air defense systems on US-made planes last year - source
Earlier, several media reported with reference to the Fighter Jets World portal that the Russian-made missile systems had been tested on US aircraft
Read more
This week in photos: 300 drones above Seoul, fighter jets over Crimea, and FC Zenit's win
Take a look at the world in pictures from TASS photo gallery
Read more
Russian Navy to arm combat ships with ground forces’ latest Koalitsiya-SV howitzer
The 2S35 Koalitsiya-SV self-propelled howitzer is designated to destroy a potential enemy’s command posts, communications centers, artillery and mortar batteries, the armor
Read more
Prosecutors say avalanche killed Dyatlov group in Urals in 1959
In February 2019, the Prosecutor General’s Office announced an inquiry into the Dyatlov group case, 60 years after their mysterious death
Read more
Ukraine’s exit from Minsk accords would be extraordinary event for all — Kremlin official
Moscow does not know what the Ukrainian president means by plans B and C, Deputy Chief of Staff the Presidential Executive Office Dmitry Kozak said
Read more
Press review: UK sanctions top Russian officials and India to buy jets from Moscow
Top stories in the Russian press on Tuesday, July 7
Read more
Russia ready to supply coronavirus vaccine, medication to global market - health minister
From the first days, Russia has been providing assistance to the countries in Europe, America and Asia, international institutions, including the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, the Eurasian Economic Union and the World Health Organization
Read more
Press review: Murder charges against Russian governor and Iran as a future Chinese colony
Top stories in the Russian press on Friday, July 10
Read more
Kazakhstan’s president says situation with coronavirus very serious
According to the president, the authorities approved strict and tough measures at the onset of the pandemic to curb the spread of the virus in the country
Read more
Russia reports 6,611 new coronavirus cases
The total number of infected in the country reached 720,547
Read more
Russia’s Progress MS-13 cargo spacecraft buried in Pacific — Roscosmos
The spacecraft undocked from the International Space Station at 21:22 Moscow time on Wednesday
Read more
R-Pharm registers Koronavir drug to treat COVID-19
According to the research data, clinical improvement on the seventh day of the therapy was observed in 55% patients receiving Koronavir
Read more
Yerevan alarmed over growing Turkey’s military political assistance to Azerbaijan
Armenia’s updated national security strategy says Turkey’s actions are considered as unpredictable
Read more
Russian Black Sea Fleet aircraft practice mid-air refueling over Crimea in drills
An Il-78 plane performed the role of an aerial refueling tanker, according to the Fleet’s press office
Read more
Russia presents peace treaty concept to Japan, no response yet — Lavrov
The Russian top diplomat emphasized that the Japanese authorities had repeatedly said they recognized the outcome of WWII, except for the status of the southern Kuril Islands
Read more
Putin says worsened ties with Ukraine not linked to Crimea’s reunification
Russian President expressed confidence that this negative trend in relations between the two countries would be sooner or later over
Read more
Return to INF Treaty impossible after US withdrawal — Russian deputy foreign minister
Ryabkov said that given how profound the crisis in Russian-US relations is, the tactics of small steps will be the only way to overcome it
Read more
Russia’s latest Orion reconnaissance drones receive gunship’s navigation system
The Orion is a medium-altitude, long-duration unmanned aerial system with a maximum take-off weight of 1 tonne and a maximum payload weight of 200 kg
Read more
Russian latest amphibious assault ship deploys to Baltic Sea to wrap up trials
The shipbuilders’ sea trials are due to be completed by mid-July, according to Shipyard Spokesman Sergei Mikhailov
Read more
Russia records 6,635 COVID-19 infections over 24 hours
The countrywide COVID-19 death toll grew by 174 in the past 24 hours compared to 176 deaths reported a day earlier, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center
Read more
Press review: Russia’s latest treason case and South China Sea showdown on the horizon
Top stories in the Russian press on Thursday, July 8
Read more
Russia, Germany discuss potential production of Russian COVID-19 vaccine in Germany
There was a meeting between Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko and German Ambassador to Russia Geza Andreas von Geyr
Read more
Recordings of Poroshenko’s voice admitting involvement in sabotage in Crimea published
He said that the preparations happened during his visit to the Far East and that important steps were taken to make such situation impossible in the future
Read more
US biological laboratories in third countries raise suspicions — ex-PM Medvedev
Earlier, Moscow repeatedly voiced its concerns over US biological labs in Georgia and Ukraine
Read more
Kremlin says homophobic claims are going too far
According to the spokesman, Putin traditionally rejects claims that these rights are infringed and recalls the ban of propaganda of non-traditional sexual relationships among minors "which is interpreted incorrectly in some western countries"
Read more
Russia’s research module for orbital outpost passes final trials
The Nauka will be sent to the International Space Station in 2021, according to the current plans
Read more
Hainan launches new online project about new Jiangdong district for investors
According to the official, the Chinese government has prepared about 20 incentives for the companies to significantly reduce production costs
Read more
Russia might register coronavirus vaccine by end of summer - expert
Now the development of the vaccine is at the stage of preclinical trials, they might last another month
Read more
Chinese Entrepreneurs Union in Russia intends to promote Russian products on Hainan
Read more
Herd immunity level for COVID-19 in Moscow high enough to ease curbs — mayor
On July 13, wearing face coverings will not be mandatory outdoors, except public transport, stores and other public spaces in the capital city
Read more
Russian Defense Ministry’s clinical trials of COVID-19 vaccine enter final stage
Results of the COVID-19 vaccine tests, performed on a group of volunteers in Russia, show that they are developing immunity to the coronavirus, the ministry said
Read more
At least 3-4 vaccines to be available in Russia - health minister
Earlier, the minister announced that the country had 17 promising vaccines for the coronavirus
Read more
Over 12,400 coronavirus diagnosed people died in Russia in May
The coronavirus was the main cause of fatalities in 5,644 cases
Read more
Russia chooses first 13 countries for resuming international flight connection
The list of countries that meet epidemiological safety requirements include the UK, Hungary, Germany, Denmark, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Finland, Vietnam, China, Mongolia, Sri Lanka
Read more
Russia to promote idea of inadmissibility of nuclear war at UNSC P5 summit — Lavrov
The top diplomat pointed out that it was important not to go too far and not to play into the hands of those who seek to ban nuclear weapons altogether
Read more