Putin stand up for historic truth each time it is distorted, Kremlin says

MOSCOW, July 12. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will always defend historic truth in case attempts continue in the West to distort history, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Moscow. Kremlin. Putin program on Rossiya-1 TV channel.

Speaking on whether the Russian leader would continue his article devoted to World War II, Peskov stressed that "definitely this work will go on in terms of preventing the distortion of history" and the truth.

"I’m sure that if such distortion continues by our colleagues from the West, each time Putin will stand up for historic truth," the presidential spokesman said.

Peskov commented on Putin’s reaction to the words of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, who during his visit to Poland this January blamed the Soviet Union for starting World War II on par with Nazi Germany. "We know that for any citizen of our country and especially for President Putin, this is a sacred issue. And when we hear such statements, certainly, I’m sure that this jars on Putin.".