Russia overcomes toughest phase of pandemic with minimum losses - Kremlin

MOSCOW, July 12. /TASS/. Russia passed the most challenging stage of COVID-19 crisis with minimum losses, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday.

"I will probably express my personal viewpoint that all agencies, all ministries and all government structures and the country’s leadership in general worked as a well-coordinated mechanism during this crisis," Peskov told Moscow. Kremlin. Putin program on Rossiya-1 TV channel.

In his view, "the most acute phase of the epidemic and the related economic crisis was passed with minimum possible losses, this can be said for sure."

Speaking on whether Russia would make any personnel changes in the wake of the crisis, Peskov said: "We see that the president’s personnel policy is rather consistent." Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier said that it was the easiest option to fire a person, but the most difficult task was to arrange work to ensure that everyone works as a well-coordinated mechanism.

"Of course, the country's leadership has yet to analyze the experience of going through the crisis time, especially since not everything is behind in economic terms," Peskov said.

"We will face difficulties ahead, it is obvious, we are looking at the global scale of the crisis," he warned.