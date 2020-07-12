Russia reports decline in new coronavirus cases this week

MOSCOW, July 12. /TASS/. The number of new COVID-19 cases recorded in the past seven days in Russia was less than a week earlier, according to TASS estimates based on the anti-coronavirus crisis center’s data.

The crisis center reported about 45,911 COVID-19 in the period of July 6-12. This is the lowest growth over the past 11 weeks since late April. The average growth rate in infections in the past seven days reached 6.7% against 7.4% and the average daily growth rate dropped from 1.02% to 0.93%.

Another 50,311 Russians have recovered (against 51,663 on June 29-July 5). For the fourth week in a row, the number of recoveries surpasses new cases and the share of recoveries rose from 66.2% to 68.9%.

The death toll from the coronavirus rose by 1,174. This is significantly more than in the previous seven days when 1,088 fatalities were recorded. The average death rate rose by 0.07 percentage points to 1.56%.