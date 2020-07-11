Russia’s Communications Ministry publishes export flights schedule until July 19

MOSCOW, July 11. /TASS/. The Ministry of Communications of Russia updated the schedule of repatriation flights for the period until July 19, the ministry said in its Telegram channel.

In particular, flights to Moscow from London and Paris will take place on July 11, as well as flights Baku - Zhukovsky and Chisinau - Krasnodar. Flights Bishkek - Moscow, Baku - Moscow, Ho Chi Minh City - Irkutsk, New York - St. Petersburg and New York - Rostov-on-Don are scheduled for the next day, July 12.

Flights from Denpasar to St. Petersburg and Rostov-on-Don, as well as a flight from Tashkent to St. Petersburg will be operated on July 13. On Tuesday, July 14, a flight from Goa to Moscow is expected, and flights from Guangzhou to Moscow, Osh - Moscow, and Yerevan - St. Petersburg - are expected the next day, July 15.

Flights to Moscow from Phuket, Bangkok, and Tashkent are scheduled for July 16, as well as Bishkek - Novosibirsk flight. On July 17, Alicante - Moscow, Dushanbe - Zhukovsky, Yerevan - Sochi flights are planned. Flights on the route from Prague - Moscow, Osh - Novosibirsk, Seoul - Vladivostok, Belgrade - Moscow, Paris - Moscow are scheduled for July 18, as well as a flight from Frankfurt am Main to Moscow. On July 19, export flights will take place to Moscow from Dubai, to Yekaterinburg from Yerevan and to Vladivostok from Tashkent.

Due to the pandemic, Russia closed international air traffic on March 27, only special repatriation flights to return passengers home can be carried out.