MOSCOW, July 11. /TASS/. About 277,000 people remain under medical supervision in Russia due to suspected coronavirus infection, press service of the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing said on Saturday.

According to the agency, more than 22.7 mln tests for coronavirus have been performed, 320,000 tests were done per day.