Drones reminding people to wear masks in Seoul, fighter jets practicing mid-air refueling over Crimea, and bus with triumphant FC Zenit players in St Petersburg are among some of the developments captured in this week's photos.
This week in photos: 300 drones above Seoul, fighter jets over Crimea, and FC Zenit's win
Take a look at the world in pictures from TASS photo gallery
Drones reminding people to wear masks and observe social distancing guidelines, Seoul, South Korea, July 4© Yonhap via Reuters
Visitors wearing protective face masks lining up to see Leonardo da Vinci's painting La Gioconda (Mona Lisa), at the Louvre Museum in Paris, France, July 6. After a nearly four-months closure due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Louvre Museum reopened to public© EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON
Feridia Rojas, a retired nurse, wearing a cardboard box as a protective measure against the spread of the coronavirus, in Havana, Cuba, July 8. The 82-year-old pensioner shuffles through the streets of Havana on shopping excursions wearing the cardboard box with a handwritten message that reads in Spanish, "I'm home"© AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa
A bus with Zenit St Petersburg's players moving along Nevsky Avenue, Saint Petersburg, Russia, July 8. Earlier, FC Zenit St Petersburg won FC Krasnodar 4-2, claiming the title of the Russian football champion four rounds before the actual final© Peter Kovalev/TASS
Riot police officers use tear gas as they intervene in protesters gathered in front of the Serbian Parliament to protest against the new type of coronavirus measures announced by Serbian President, Aleksandar Vucic in Belgrade, Serbia, July 8© Mustafa Talha Ozturk/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
Runners clearing a fence at Stratford racecourse in Stratford, England, July 8. Owners are allowed to attend if they have a runner at the meeting otherwise racing remains behind closed doors to the public due to the coronavirus pandemic© Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images
US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump watching V-22 Osprey aircraft performing a flyover during a "Salute to America" event on the South Lawn of the White House, Washington, USA, July 4© AP Photo/Patrick Semansky
Su-30SM fighter jet of the Black Sea Fleet’s naval aviation and air defense forces practicing mid-air refueling over Crimea in drills, July 10© Russian Defense Ministry/TASS
Eight month old koala joey 'Jasper' is weighed on scales at Wild Life Sydney Zoo in Sydney, Australia, July 8. Koala joeys Ilani and Jasper are the newest additions at Wild Life Sydney Zoo and were bred at the zoo as part of its koala breeding program© Don Arnold/WireImage
Guests sitting inside a teardrop-shaped tent hanging from a tree created by Dutch artist Dre Wapenaar, offering an unusual accommodation for tourists in the Belgian countryside, near Borgloon, Belgium, July 7© REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
A deer in the Gamovsky cluster area at the Land of the Leopard National Park, Primorsky Region, Russia’s Far East, July 8. The park was established in the 2010s to protect the Amur leopard, a critically endangered subspecies of leopard, which inhabits a small area on the Russian-Chinese border© Yuri Smityuk/TASS
A view shows damages after floods caused by torrential rain, in Kumamura, Kumamoto Prefecture, southwestern Japan, July 8, 2020. Picture taken with a drone.© REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A lightning striking over south-west Moscow at night, Russia, July 7© Sergei Fadeichev/TASS
