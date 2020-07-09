Major European museums losing 600,000 euros weekly due to pandemic — expert

MOSCOW, July 8. /TASS/. Major European museums are enduring losses of up to 600,000 euros every week due to restrictions imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus, Chairperson of the Network of European Museum Organizations (NEMO) David Vuillaume said Wednesday at the international roundtable discussion entitled ‘Museums in the age of crisis’ organized by TASS online.

"A museum in a touristic region loses up to 80% of their income in two month," Villaume noted, adding that major museums lose 600,000 euros per week.

He emphasized that museums located in capitals naturally lose out on revenues even more than their regional counterparts.

Earlier, Director General of Moscow’s State Tretyakov Gallery Zelfira Tregulova informed that the museum missed out on around 2.7 million euros during its three-month forced closure. Meanwhile, the press service for the Pushkin State Museum of Fine Arts underlined that the museum was losing around 2 million rubles ($28,000) every day.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 11,965,900 people have been infected worldwide and more than 547,000 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 6,913,000 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.

To date, 700,792 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 472,511 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 10,667 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.