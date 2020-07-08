Russia documents steady decrease in new COVID-19 cases in nearly all regions

MOSCOW, July 8. /TASS/. Russia is documenting a steady decrease in new COVID-19 cases in practically all regions despite the varying stages of the epidemiological process, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko informed on Wednesday during a working meeting with German Ambassador to Russia Geza Andreas von Geyr.
"The territory of the Russian Federation is big, and we see that its regions are at different stages of the epidemiological process. However, we have documented a steady decrease in the infection rate practically everywhere; the situation is stabilizing. Hospitals are returning to normal working procedure. We have learned to deal with the problems, and our technologies have proven to be effective. Thankfully, we did not face a healthcare deficit," he said, quoted by the Russian Health Ministry’s press service.
During the meeting, the sides have also discussed the high level of Russian-German cooperation in the sphere of healthcare, talking about the current state of medical organizations in Russia and in Germany and on the development and introduction of coronavirus prevention means.
"Dr. Geza Andreas von Geyr has noted the strong results reached by Russia on treating and preventing the spread of COVID-19, stressing the importance of cooperation between both states’ research institutions in the fight against the pandemic <…>," the press service informs.
In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.
On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 11,965,900 people have been infected worldwide and more than 547,000 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 6,913,000 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.
To date, 700,792 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 472,511 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 10,667 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.