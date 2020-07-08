Russia documents steady decrease in new COVID-19 cases in nearly all regions

MOSCOW, July 8. /TASS/. Russia is documenting a steady decrease in new COVID-19 cases in practically all regions despite the varying stages of the epidemiological process, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko informed on Wednesday during a working meeting with German Ambassador to Russia Geza Andreas von Geyr.

"The territory of the Russian Federation is big, and we see that its regions are at different stages of the epidemiological process. However, we have documented a steady decrease in the infection rate practically everywhere; the situation is stabilizing. Hospitals are returning to normal working procedure. We have learned to deal with the problems, and our technologies have proven to be effective. Thankfully, we did not face a healthcare deficit," he said, quoted by the Russian Health Ministry’s press service.

During the meeting, the sides have also discussed the high level of Russian-German cooperation in the sphere of healthcare, talking about the current state of medical organizations in Russia and in Germany and on the development and introduction of coronavirus prevention means.