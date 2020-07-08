Lawyers did not see classified information in journalist Safronov’s case file

MOSCOW, July 8. /TASS/. Lawyers of the detained advisor to the head of Russia’s Roscosmos space agency Ivan Safronov did not see any classified information in his criminal case materials, therefore they declined to sign an agreement on non-disclosure of investigation data, lawyer Ivan Pavlov said.

"They were trying to obtain such an agreement from us yesterday but we simply didn’t give [it]. We signed a non-disclosure agreement on state secrets but we didn’t see [any] state secret[s], so there is simply nothing to disclose," he told the Ekho Moskvy radio station. However, the lawyer didn’t exclude the possibility that the defense will, most likely, have to sign an agreement on non-disclosure of investigation data.

Last morning, Safronov was apprehended by the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) officials upon leaving the house on suspicion of communicating confidential state secrets to a representative of one of NATO’s intelligence services. A criminal case was opened charging the detainee under Article 275 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (High treason). According to the lawyers, the case was opened on July 6, and it already consists of seven volumes. The FSB suspects Safronov of communicating to the Czech intelligence the information about Russian arms deliveries to the Middle East and Africa. Moscow’s Lefortovo court has arrested him for two months, he is being held at the Lefortovo’s detention center.