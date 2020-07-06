Vote on constitutional amendments happened amid colossal foreign pressure, official says

"This vote was cast by 25 million people more than in 1993. But I would like to point out a difference that is very characteristic for modern voting in this country. It is connected to an unprecedented, colossal pressure during preparation, the voting process itself, during counting of foreign votes, which indicates that we have done something wrong," Klyukin said.

MOSCOW, July 6. /TASS/. The nationwide vote on the amendments to the Russian Constitution took place amid an unprecedented foreign pressure, Central Electoral Commission member Alexander Klyukin said during the meeting of the Federation Council temporary commission on protection of the state sovereignty and prevention of foreign meddling in Russia’s internal affairs.

According to Klyukin, during the vote, the foreign media and social networks were "flooded with quote unquote exposes and lies."

"They do not even hide that they had a goal to provoke the electoral commission members, the police, cause at least some complications at the voting station, which could be blown in to riots and violation of rights. It is clear why the outcome [of the vote] cause such inadequate reaction abroad. They likely counted on discontent caused by the economic problems and the coronavirus restrictions," the official said.

"They hoped that cries of frauds and falsifying could be used to challenge the outcome of the vote. But the Russian electoral system performed mostly well and clearly, providing a pure, transparent vote despite the pandemic," Klyukin said.

He underscored that the "Russian people effectively cast their vote of full confidence in President Vladimir Putin."

The nationwide vote on the amendments to the Russian Constitution ended on July 1 across Russia. The amendments were supported by 77.92% of voters versus 21.27% who voted against.