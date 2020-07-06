Over 277,000 people remain under medical supervision in Russia

MOSCOW, July 6. /TASS/. More than 277,000 people remain under medical supervision in Russia due to being suspected of having COVID-19, the Russian Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing said on Monday.

"[A total of] 277,373 people remain under medical supervision in Russia," its press service reported.

According to the watchdog, more than 21.3 million coronavirus tests have been conducted nationwide so far, 265,000 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours.