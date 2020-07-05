Over 450,000 recover from coronavirus in Russia - crisis center

MOSCOW, July 5. /TASS/. Some 3,871 COVID-19 patients were discharged in the past day in Russia, and the total number of recoveries reached 450,750, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Sunday.

According to the crisis center, the total number of recoveries exceeded 66.2% of all coronavirus cases in Russia.

Some 561 patients were discharged in Moscow, 492 in the Moscow Region, 248 in St. Petersburg, 175 in the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Region and 145 in the Sverdlovsk Region.

Russia’s coronavirus death toll climbed by 134 in the past day to 10,161. According to the crisis center, some 1.49% of all coronavirus patients died in Russia.

In the past day some 42 patients died in St. Petersburg, 24 in Moscow, 11 in the Moscow Region, 7 in the Novosibirsk Region, 5 in the Sverdlovsk Region, 4 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region and the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Region and in 20 other regions the number of fatalities did not exceed 3.