Russia conducts over 21 mln COVID-19 tests, sanitary watchdog says

MOSCOW, July 5. /TASS/. Russian specialists have carried out more than 21 mln tests for the novel coronavirus, the sanitary watchdog said on Sunday.

"More than 21 mln tests for the coronavirus have been conducted in Russia," the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing reported. Over the past day 317,000 tests were carried out.

On July 2, the sanitary watchdog reported that the number of conducted tests exceeded 20 mln.

According to the watchdog, some 280,300 people remain under medical supervision in Russia over a suspected coronavirus infection.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 11,000,000 people have been infected worldwide and more than 525,000 deaths have been reported.

To date, 674,515 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 446,879 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 10,027 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.