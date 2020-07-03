Russian radiation monitoring system registers no emergencies — Kremlin

"Russia has a rather advanced monitoring system, and no emergencies were registered," Peskov said.

He redirected the question of whether increased radiation level was registered at all to specialists. According to the spokesman, nothing happened that could cause Kremlin’s concern. Peskov also recalled the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA)’s statement that the registered level of radiation poses no threat for the population.

On June 26, the Preparatory Commission for the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization announced that, on June 23, its international monitoring system detected exceedance of cesium-134, cesium-137 and ruthenium-103 isotopes over Northeastern part of Europe. The IAEA underscored that the observed concentration of radioactive particles in the air is very low and poses no danger for human health and the environment.

On Thursday, the IAEA announced that the elevated radiation level may be connected to works at a nuclear reactor, but the source’s geographic location is still undetermined.