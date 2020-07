Russia ready to export Avifavir for treatment of coronavirus amid global shortage

MOSCOW, July 3. /TASS/. Around 284,000 Russian citizens remain under medical observation in Russia due to suspected coronavirus, the press service for Russia’s consumer watchdog said Friday.

"In Russia, 284,100 people are still under medical observation," the statement reads.

According to the agency, more than 20.4 million coronavirus tests have been conducted overall. In the past 24 hours, 282,000 new tests were carried out.