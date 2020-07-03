WHO must receive consolidated support of international community - Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, July 3. /TASS/. The international community must ensure that the World Health Organization (WHO) receives consolidated support in the fight against the novel coronavirus, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said during Thursday's briefing, commenting on the approval of the resolution on COVID-19 by the UN Security Council.

The diplomat noted that the document stresses the importance of an inclusive, comprehensive and global reaction to the pandemic with the coordinating role of the UN. "This falls in line with the Russian policy of uconditional support of the World Health Organization as a leading mechanism for mobilizing the states' efforts in the fight against the virus. We find it necessary to ensure consolidated international support of this specialized UN body," she stressed.

Zakharova added that the resolution mentions the measures offered by UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on overcoming the consequences of the pandemic in war-torn countries. "In this regard, we would like to stress the need for lifting unlawful unilateral sanctions that limit the potential of countries, especially developing and less developed ones, to meet the challenges brought on by the spread of the virus. We also fully support the call made by UN Secretary General Mr. Guterres' on March 23 for a total ceasefire stipulated in the resolution," the diplomat said.

On July 1, the UN Security Council unilaterally approved Resolution 2522, which calls for a ceasefire for the period of the pandemic and other measures aimed to fight the novel coronavirus. The document supports the call made by UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres for a total and immediate ceasefire of all pending conflicts. The draft resolution proposed by France and Tunisia has been considered by the UN Security Council since April. According to diplomats, disagreements arose between delegations from the US and China. Washington insisted to omit the part mentioning the WHO's role in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic. The text of the resolution also does not mention the country where the infection first appeared.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe. On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.