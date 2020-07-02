Moscow’s Tretyakov Gallery opens for visitors on July 3

MOSCOW, July 3. /TASS/. Moscow's State Tretyakov Gallery will open for visitors on Friday after a long break due to COVID-19 restrictions. The museum will follow all required security measures, and its employees eagerly await visitors, deputy director general of the gallery Tatiana Mrdulyash told TASS.

The gallery was closed in mid-March along with other cultural institutions to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus.

"Of course, we await our visitors with great worry and concern, but at the same time with great happiness. We have missed them a lot. The museum is preparing, all employees are getting used to wearing masks, gloves, protective screens and protective glass at work. We are getting reacquainted with seemingly habitual things and processes, finding out a lot of new things. I hope we will make a habit of it, and both employees and visitors will feel safer. Of course, this won’t stop us from enjoying seeing each other and seeing art once again," the deputy head told TASS.

She informed that entry to the gallery would be organized every 30 minutes. "We recommend visitors to have a look at the exhibits and leave the museum within two hours to let the next guests enter, so that the gallery does not reach its capacity. We hope that two hours will be enough. I would like to stress that this is just a recommendation - if you need more time to see the exhibits, of course, you will have it, nobody will kick you out," Mrdulyash said.