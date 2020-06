MOSCOW, June 29. /TASS/. Chairperson of Russia’s Central Election Commission (CEC) Ella Pamfilova has pledged that no one will be able to vote twice, electronically or traditionally, in the nationwide voting on constitutional amendments.

"Not a single case of double voting will be possible. I guarantee that," she said on Monday in an interview with the program Pozner on TV Channel One.

She admitted however that such attempts were not ruled out.