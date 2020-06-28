Global COVID-19 cases surpass 10 mln - Johns Hopkins University

MOSCOW, June 28. /TASS/. The number of the novel coronavirus cases in the world topped 10 mln on Sunday, according to the Johns Hopkins University, which relies on the data of international organizations, federal and local authorities.

According to the US-based research university, a total of 10,001,527 people have contracted COVID-19 and 499,124 have died. The biggest number of infections was recorded in the United States - 2,510,323. Some 125,539 coronavirus patients died there. Brazil is ranked second with 1,313,667 cases and 57,070 deaths.

Russia comes in third for the number of registered coronavirus cases. To date, 634,437 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 399,087 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 9,073 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.