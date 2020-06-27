Africa’s coronavirus death toll exceeds 9,000, says WHO

PRETORIA, June 28. /TASS/. The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in African countries has reached 356,442, with 11,225 new cases registered in the past 24 hours, while the death toll increased by 196 in one day to 9,156, the World Health Organization’s Regional Office for Africa reported on Saturday.

The number of recoveries on the continent has reached 171,000, according to the report. The largest number of infected people (124,590) has been recorded in South Africa, with 2,340 people dying. Egypt accounts for the largest number of fatalities (2,533), whereas in Algeria the coronavirus death toll has reached 885.

In sub-Saharan Africa, Nigeria follows South Africa in terms of the number of infections (23,298 infected and 554 deaths), as well as Ghana (15,834 and 103, respectively).