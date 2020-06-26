Russian corporations donate 1.8bln rubles to people in need during pandemic, says Putin

NOVO-OGARYOVO, June 26. /TASS/. Russia’s largest corporations have collected 1.8 billion rubles during the pandemic for people in need, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during a video conference with participants of the Russian nationwide campaign ‘We are together’ on Friday.

"Volunteering initiatives were actively backed by national businesses - both small companies and the largest private and state-run corporations. In my opinion, they collected 1.8 billion rubles," he said.

According to the president, volunteers, NGOs and the business community "showed a visible example of civic responsibility, maturity and solidarity."