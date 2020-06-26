Russian corporations donate 1.8bln rubles to people in need during pandemic, says Putin

NOVO-OGARYOVO, June 26. /TASS/. Russia’s largest corporations have collected 1.8 billion rubles during the pandemic for people in need, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during a video conference with participants of the Russian nationwide campaign ‘We are together’ on Friday.
"Volunteering initiatives were actively backed by national businesses - both small companies and the largest private and state-run corporations. In my opinion, they collected 1.8 billion rubles," he said.
According to the president, volunteers, NGOs and the business community "showed a visible example of civic responsibility, maturity and solidarity."
"I am sincerely glad that very young people, who are just beginning their lives, have become the driving force in most volunteering projects," Putin said.
The president congratulated the young volunteers, "[university] students, young workers, specialists, scientists and, of course, the school students, the Grade 11 students, who are tomorrow having a nationwide senior prom.".