Victory Day military parade in Moscow, dramatic "ring of fire" solar eclipse, and a concert exclusively for plants in Barcelona are among some of the developments captured in this week's photos.
This week in photos: Red Square parade, ‘Ring of Fire’ eclipse, and an audience of plants
Take a look at the world in pictures from TASS photo gallery
Russia's President Vladimir Putin addressing a Victory Day military parade on Moscow's Red Square, marking the 75th anniversary of the victory in World War II, Russia, June 24© Alexei Nikolsky/Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/TASS
Russia's Minister of Defense Sergei Shoigu and Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Ground Forces Oleg Salyukov reviewing a Red Square Victory Day military parade, Moscow, Russia, June 24© Stanislav Krasilnikov/TASS
US President Donald Trump signing a plaque while touring a section of the border wall, in San Luis, USA, June 23© AP Photo/Evan Vucci
People watching as Russian fighter jets flying above the Kremlin during Victory Day military parade, in Moscow, Russia, June 24© EPA-EFE/SERGEI ILNITSKY
A boy taking a shot while his dad looking on at a basketball hoop in front of the statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee on Monument Avenue in Richmond, USA, June 21. The statue had become a focal point for the Black Lives Matter movement in Richmond© AP Photo/Steve Helber
A new born baby Western lowland gorilla is seen with its mother Mambele at the Antwerp zoo in Antwerp, Belgium June 25© REUTERS/Yves Herman
Annular solar eclipse in Chiayi city, Taiwan, June 21. During this solar eclipse the moon appeared to cover the sun, leaving the sun's halo as a visible rim forming an annulus, popularly known as the 'ring of fire'© EPA-EFE/RITCHIE B. TONGO
Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin tries shooting a bow on his visit the Modern Pentathlon Centre opening after four years of construction, Moscow, Russia, June 23© Vladimir Gerdo/TASS
Red deer with antlers big enough to be cut off are brought into a fold at the Chyornaya Rechka breeding farm in the Ust-Koksa District, Altai region, Russia, June 20© Kirill Kukhmar/TASS
Nursery plants are seen placed in people's seats during a rehearsal as Barcelona's Gran Teatre del Liceu opera reopened its doors with a concert for plants to raise awareness about the importance of an audience after the lockdown, amid the COVID-19 outbreak, in Barcelona, Spain, June 22© REUTERS/Nacho Doce
People taking part in the Candle of Memory event marking the 79th anniversary of the German invasion of the Soviet Union in World War II by the Memorial of Heroic Defense of Sevastopol in 1941-1942, Sevastopol, Russia, June 22© Sergei Malgavko/TASS
People walking in Zaryadye Park after its reopening for walks and sports activities after the COVID-19 lockdown in Moscow, Russia, June 23© Valery Sharifulin/TASS
Director Emir Kusturica visiting the Cathedral of the Resurrection of Christ in the Patriot park, the main cathedral of the Russian Armed Forces, Kubinka, Russia, June 24© Andrei Rusov / press service of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation / TASS
Fireworks going off over the Motherland Calls monument on Mamayev Kurgan to mark the 75th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War II, Volgograd, Russia, June 24© Dmitry Rogulin/TASS
