Haikou to increase the number of cars running on alternative energy sources in 2020

HAIKOU, June 26. /TASS/. The total number of cars operating on alternative energy sources on the roads of Haikou city in the southern Chinese province of Hainan reached 21.5 thousand units by the end of 2019, according to the Haikou Daily.

Over the past year, this figure increased by more than 7,100 cars. At the end of 2019, passenger vehicles using alternative energy sources in Haikou accounted for 2.61% of the total number of cars.

Over the indicated period, Haikou's central authorities allocated over 2.5 million yuan (about $ 354,000) as subsidies for the purchase of cars using alternative energy sources, and the local authorities allocated more than 14.6 million yuan (over $ 2 million). Last year, over 620 vehicles fell under the government subsidy program.

In the first four months of 2020, more than 1,900 cars using alternative energy sources were seen on the city roads. By the end of 2020, the task was set to bring this indicator to 6,000. In 2019, the newspaper writes, all government departments and state-owned enterprises purchased for official use only cars running on alternative energy sources, including public transport.

At the end of April 2020, according to official figures, more than 8,300 charging stations were built in Haikou for electric vehicles. The authorities set the task in 2020 to increase their number by more than 1,300 units.

To the year 2030 with no gas

In order to combat environment pollution and protect ecology, the Hainan authorities intend to completely stop selling cars with conventional gasoline and diesel engines on the island by 2030. For these purposes, the government will encourage the residents to buy electric vehicles and hybrids, as well as develop the infrastructure necessary for them.

Starting from August 1, 2018, the authorities have already introduced a special quota for obtaining state-standard numbers for ordinary types of vehicles. Meanwhile, according to the last year's data, there were more than 23,000 "green" cars registered on Hainan, which is about 1.8% of the total number of cars on the island. In order to service eco-friendly vehicles there are more than 4.600 charging stationins in the province.

Since 2019, according to the authorities, all companies and state-owned enterprises on the island are committed to switching to "green" cars. By 2030, they plan to install about 940,000 spots for recharging electric and hybrid cars on the island.