Volunteers provide assistance to over 3 mln Russians during pandemic, says Putin

NOVO-OGARYOVO, June 26. /TASS/. Volunteers have provided assistance to more than 3 million Russians during the coronavirus pandemic, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday at a meeting with participants in the nationwide campaign We Are Together held via videoconference.

"According to the most conservative estimates, volunteers provided effective, practical assistance to more than 3 million of our citizens, primarily those who especially needed attention and care - disabled and seriously ill persons, the elderly," the head of state said.

He thanked all volunteers and members of non-governmental and non-profit organizations, "all generous people who showed the best human qualities in one’s hour of need, selflessly, on their own initiative did good deeds for the sake of life and health of fellow citizens." "The strength of our people has always been in such heartfelt generosity and compassion, willingness to respond to challenges all together. Together with doctors, nurses, employees of the most important industries, everyone who was doing one’s work, you did a lot to make the threat begin to fade," Putin stressed addressing the participants in the nationwide campaign.

According to the president, this consolidation of society is "a decisive factor for success in the fight against the dangerous infection." "People knew and felt that they were not alone, that they would not be left in the lurch, wherever they lived - in big or small cities, villages or difficult-to-reach territories," he added.