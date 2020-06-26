People demonstrating high interest in constitutional amendments voting, says ombudsperson

KONAKOVO /Tver region/, June 26. /TASS/. Russians are demonstrating increased interest in voting on constitutional amendments, human rights ombudswoman Tatiana Moskalkova told TASS on Friday.

"In general, our monitoring shows that interest to the constitutional amendment voting is very high and people are demonstrating quite serious political activity and personal involvement in amending the basic law," she said.

She said the office had receives quite a lot of calls when people complained about the lack of information about the location of their polling stations or that they were being forced to vote online. Apart from that, in her words, some complained that polling stations were inaccessible for disabled persons.