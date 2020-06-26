COVID morbidity still high in some Russian regions, says health minister

MOSCOW, June 26. /TASS/. COVID-19 morbidity is still quite high in a number of Russian regions, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said on Friday.

"Coronavirus infection incidence rates are still high in many regions, for instance in [the republic of] Tyva. The rest [of the regions] are at different stages," he said, warning that it was too early to relax.

To date, 620,794 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 384,152 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 8,781 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.