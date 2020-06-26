About 62% of infected people recover from COVID-19 in Russia

MOSCOW, June 26. /TASS/. Russia’s coronavirus recoveries grew by 8,988 in the past 24 hours, a total of 384,152 people have recovered by now, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Friday.

According to the crisis center, recoveries account for about 62% of the total number of infected individuals in Russia.

In particular, 1,997 patients were discharged from hospitals in Moscow in the past 24 hours, 1,489 in the Moscow Region, 395 in St. Petersburg, 378 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, 304 in the Rostov Region, 290 in the Sverdlovsk Region, 175 in the Khanty-Mansi Region, 159 in the Tula Region, 158 in the Novosibirsk Region, 139 in the Penza Region, 137 in the Irkutsk Region, 120 in the Ivanovo Region, 112 in the Saratov Region, 109 in the Voronezh Region, 108 in the Krasnodar Region, 125 in Tuva and 140 in Bashkortostan. Another 54 regions reported less than 100 recoveries in the past 24 hours.