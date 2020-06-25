Western politicians know truth about World War II, promote other ideas, says Putin

"Of course, both the Western politicians and such specialists and historians like you are well aware. Do they not know it was not the Soviet Union who attacked the Nazi Germany, but the Nazi Germany who attacked the Soviet Union on June 22, 1941? Is this not known? Everyone knows everything alright," he said.

NOVO OGARYOVO, June 25. /TASS/. Western politicians are well aware of the truth regarding World War II, but promote other ideas in the media and textbooks, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during his meeting with the Civic Chamber of Russia.

"Do they not know who finished the Fascist vile creature in its lair, who stormed Berlin? Of course they do, but they do not say it in the textbooks, they promote other ideas in the media," the Russian leader said.

According to Putin, everybody knows who conducted nuclear strikes on Japan’s Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

"They know! But what do they say in Japanese textbooks? ‘Allies’. What allies? The Allies had no nuclear weapons, only the US had it," he underscored.

Putin underscored that this way, the unwanted ideas are being washed out consistently, step by step.

"You mentioned the Munich Betrayal. Already then, in 1938, the western politicians provided assessments of this conspiracy between France, the UK and the Nazi Germany on partition of Czechoslovakia; even then they said that this triggered the World War II. Today, this is being forgotten, washed away. Why? Because they do not like it, because they want to build today’s relations in their own interests," the head of state said, expressing his regret that the history does not teach people anything.

"There is no desire to build an international security system in the interests of the entire world, taking interests of all participants of the international activity into account," he complained.

Putin underscored that it is necessary "to fight for truth about the World War II in a bid to establish our policy in a way that would ensure the interests of the Russian state," "so that no-one would dare to smear the memory of our heroes, who carried the burden of the Great Patriotic War on their shoulders and made a decisive contribution to the victory over Nazism in the World War II.".