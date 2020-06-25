Amendments will reinforce civil and labor rights of Russians, vows Medvedev

MOSCOW, June 25. /TASS/. Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of Russia Dmitry Medvedev is confident that if the constitutional amendments are adopted, it will bolster ensuring the labor and social rights of Russian citizens.

"This enhances guaranteeing the social and labor rights of citizens," Medvedev assured reporters, when answering a question on whether the proposed Constitutional amendments are more social than political ones. "I think that those are extremely important guarantees which, if they are supported by the popular vote and subsequently become amendments to the Constitution, they will strengthen our legal foundation, the foundation of our state, and, of course, [they] will create additional opportunities to protect the rights of our citizens," Medvedev emphasized.

"The entire Constitution is a legal and political document, so even the norms that pertain to the economy still contain a powerful political charge," the ex-premier believes. In his opinion, the proposed constitutional amendments "are directed at reinforcing the labor rights of citizens, establishing the principle of inflationary adjustments, as well as the targeted support of citizens and aid to families with multiple children."

According to Medvedev, all of this is extremely important right now. "Those seemingly common issues being taken to the constitutional level have become utterly crucial at present, since due to the coronavirus pandemic people have come up against unemployment and problems caused by the loss of additional income or a primary job. That is why all of this, in my opinion, makes it very urgent to take the provisions of this kind to the constitutional level," he specified.

"This means that these principles acquire a constitutional nature, these norms acquire a constitutional nature, and then no matter who is in power, no matter what government there is, they won’t be able to say: "You know what, we won’t conduct inflationary adjustments," since this a constitutional norm, so without amending the Constitution, this won’t be possible to accomplish," Medvedev explained.