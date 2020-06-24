Putin hopeful life will soon return to normal after pandemic

MOSCOW, June 24. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin hopes that life will soon return to normal after the coronavirus pandemic, but called for vigilance in the wake of the infection spread.

"I hope that life will get restored, will take its normal course. It will be a bit easier and calmer to work," he said while talking with State Award winners on Wednesday, aired by Rossiya’24 television channel.

"Nevertheless, I have said in public that we should be careful. Doctors know what I am talking about," he added.

On Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin presented the 2019 State Awards in science, technology, literature and arts, as well as for humanitarian, charity and human rights protection activities.