Russia to finish stage 1 of clinical trials of anti-COVID vaccine within month

MOSCOW, June 23. /TASS/. Russia plans to finish the first stage of clinical trials of the anti-coronavirus vaccine within a month, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said on Tuesday.

"Tests of an anti-coronavirus vaccine on volunteers have been launched in Russia and stage one will be over within a month," he said, adding that several more anti-coronavirus vaccines are undergoing pre-clinical trials in Russia.

The Russian health ministry said earlier that clinical tests of two forms of an anti-coronavirus vaccine developed by the Gamalei National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology had been launched in Russia. The first group on volunteers was inoculated on June 18. The results of testing are expected by August.