Hainan's Sanya to better water treatment system

SANYA, June 21. /TASS/. Hainan's Sanya has announced a list of measures to improve the city water filtration system, reported www.hinews.cn.

According to the news outlet, this week the city government discussed the quality of the Ninyuan, Sanya and Tenqiao rivers, as well as issues of water quality and the monitoring system for water pollution.

Following the meeting, the authorities decided to promote the further construction of a chain of sewer pipes in the city, a rainwater drainage system, solve the problem of pollution of water reservoirs, and monitor the discharge of sewage into water bodies.

The Sanya authorities also decided to improve the system of wastewater facilities in the city, as well as improve the quality of wastewater treatment plants and explore the possibility of reuse of treated water.

The Hainan authorities pay close attention to protecting the island's environment. In addition to high air quality (the administrative center of the province, Haikou, ranks first among the major cities of China in terms of this indicator), measures are being taken to clean soil and water, and to preserve biodiversity.

The authorities are currently paying special attention to the development of water treatment infrastructure in rural areas. By 2020, the province should have established a network of 216 stations, using clay-based wastewater treatment.

At present, not only new stations are being built, but also the old ones are being re-equipped to adapt to the new clay-based technology. This method of cleaning, according to the provincial office for Water Resources, is more eco-friendly and blends with the local authorities' plan to improve environment in the region.