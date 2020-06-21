Russian authorities achieve goal of protecting citizens from coronavirus - Putin

MOSCOW, June 21. /TASS/. The task of protecting Russian citizens from the coronavirus infection has been fulfilled in general, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview for a film "Russia. Kremlin. Putin" on Rossiya-1 TV channel.

The Russian leader expressed condolences for those whose relatives had died from the coronavirus, noting that Russia was ranked third in the world for the number of COVID-19 cases and had one of the lowest death rates in the world.

"So, no doubt, in general we have managed to fulfill the task that we had set - to protect Russian citizens from this infection," the head of state emphasized.