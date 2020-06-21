Russia keeps in check situation with Russian schoolchildren stranded in US - envoy

MOSCOW, June 21. /TASS/. The Russian embassy in Washington is carefully monitoring the situation with five Russian schoolchildren who decided to wait out the pandemic in the United States, Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov said Saturday in an open interview with TASS First Deputy Director General Mikhail Gusman.

The diplomat recalled that Russian diplomats unexpectedly faced the problem of a few dozens of Russian school students in the US territory when working on repatriating Russians. "We managed to find the children, 62 people already flew to Moscow," Antonov noted. "Five schoolchildren decided to wait out the pandemic in the US. We will continue to carefully monitor the situation with them, we will provide help for them to return home.".