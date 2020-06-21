Head of Russia’s Chechnya Kadyrov tests negative for coronavirus

TASS, June 21. Leader of the Russian region of Chechnya Ramzan Kadyrov said Sunday that the coronavirus antibody test he had a few days ago came back negative, he said via VK, Russian social network.

"My test did not detect antibodies. This means I have never been ill with the coronavirus infection," he wrote.

Earlier, media outlets reported that Kadyrov had allegedly been hospitalized with suspected coronavirus, however, this information was never officially confirmed. Chechnya Parliament Speaker Magomed Daudov branded these reports as rumors.