Pandemic stokes antagonism between some states - Kremlin

MOSCOW, June 21. /TASS/. The coronavirus pandemic has not united the world, but stirred up antagonism between some countries, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Channel One on Saturday.

"Regrettably, the pandemic has in no way inexplicably contributed to the world’s unity. On the contrary, it did lead to some countries got antagonized," he said.

Peskov pointed out that Russia’s position on international cooperation in the face of pandemic, which President Vladimir Putin has been calling for since the virus erupted in China, has not changed.

"Since the beginning, Putin has been insisting on international interaction and he believes that it is an absolutely inalienable part of the restoration process [after the pandemic]," he explained.

The Kremlin spokesman recalled that since the virus broke out, Russia had repeatedly offered assistance to China and other foreign partners to help curb its spread, and then aid began coming to Russia from China.

"In the past two months, Putin has been working in the mode of high intensity on telephone diplomacy, and all his foreign counterparts talked with him about cooperation against the coronavirus and everyone talked about the need to join efforts in terms of anti-crisis measures," Peskov added.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 8.6 million people have been infected worldwide and more than 460,000 deaths have been reported. To date, 576,952 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 334,592 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 8,002 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.