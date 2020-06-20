Next flight from US to Russia scheduled for June 28 - Russia’s ambassador to US

MOSCOW, June 20. /TASS/. A next flight repatriating Russian nationals from New York is scheduled for June 28, Russia’s Ambassador in Washington Anatoly Antonov said in an interview with TASS First Deputy Director General Mikhail Gusman on Saturday.

"We have just been informed that another repatriation flight from New York to Russia is scheduled for June 28," the diplomat said. "We will concentrate on the maximum number [of passenger] aboard the plane".

According to the ambassador, about 1,000 Russians are seeking to return to homeland from the United States.

"Ten flights have been organized so far, which could return more than 2,000 people to their homeland," Antonov said. "It is noteworthy that the number of Russians wanting to leave for their homeland is increasing daily."

The diplomat added that Russia’s embassy in Washington could add the Russian nationals in financial distress, the sick and elderly to the lists of passengers.

"We make the most of our resources to solve the humanitarian problems of Russians," the ambassador concluded.