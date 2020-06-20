Moscow to keep extra hospital beds for coronavirus patients as reserve for fall - Putin

NOVO-OGAREVO, June 20. /TASS/. Extra beds, put up for coronavirus patients in Moscow’s hospitals, will not be reduced but will remain in place as a reserve for the fall, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with health workers on Saturday.

"We have agreed with [Moscow’s] Mayor [Sergei] Sobyanin that extra beds will not be closed in Moscow yet, but the repurposed health institutions could return to normal functioning," the president said. "As for the extra beds, we should have them in stock, even if we do not need them in the near future, but just in case, for this autumn or distant future."

"Moreover, they have been made with a high quality in Moscow," he added.

The president stated that "Moscow has lived through very alarming months, without any exaggeration.".