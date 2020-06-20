Kremlin official says it is unclear whether there will be second wave of COVID-19 pandemic

MOSCOW, June 20. /TASS/. It is hard to predict whether there will be a second wave of the novel coronavirus pandemic, however, so far, Russia has shown a positive trend of overcoming the pandemic, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Saturday on Russia’s Channel One.

"As for the second wave [of the virus], no one knows for sure whether it will come, how possible it is," he said. "I suppose no one can be safe from such outbreaks, but we are talking about average figures and trends visible from the data on the entire territory of the country, and so far, the trends are favorable."

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.

Russia has documented 7,889 cases of COVID-19, a disease caused by the novel coronavirus, in the past 24 hours, the anti-coronavirus crisis center informed reporters on Saturday. For four days running, the daily increase in new cases does not surpass 8,000.

According to the crisis center, Russia has documented a total of 576,952 cases of the virus. The daily increase rate reaches 1.4%.