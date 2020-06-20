Moscow Region documents 591 cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours, record low since April 28

MOSCOW, June 20. /TASS/. The Moscow Region has documented 591 cases of COVID-19, a disease caused by the novel coronavirus, in the past 24 hours, which is a record low since April 28, the anti-coronavirus crisis center informed reporters on Saturday.

On April 28, 523 cases of COVID-19 were reported.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.

Russia has documented 7,889 cases of COVID-19, a disease caused by the novel coronavirus, in the past 24 hours, the anti-coronavirus crisis center informed reporters on Saturday. For four days running, the daily increase in new cases does not surpass 8,000.

According to the crisis center, Russia has documented a total of 576,952 cases of the virus. The daily increase rate reaches 1.4%.