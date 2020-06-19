Haikou's urban forests exceed 38% of its territory

HAIKOU, June 19. /TASS/. The area of ​​forest parks in Hainan's administrative center, Haikou, over the past five years has increased by 4.7 percentage points and exceeded 38% of its territory, amounting to about 51 square kilometers, reported by the Haikou Daily newspaper.

According to the news outlet, as forests in Haikou grew, so did the level of ecology. First of all, this concerns the reservoirs located in the city and the lowlands adjacent to them. They, according to experts, are inhabited by many small mammals and rare birds species.

The Hainan's administrative center has already won a number of prestigious government awards, including the National Award for an Exemplary Gardening Policy, for its successful environment protection measures. The city was especially noted for its progress in protecting wildlife.

"Over recent years, we have made significant progress here as we strictly stick to the established standards. Our task is to turn Haikou into the the forest city of Hainan", a representative of the local administration noted.

According to the official, while implementing the state strategy to cultivate forest parks, the local authorities constantly take into account 18 key standards. Accordint to those standards, the provincial leadership evaluates the success of the work of relevant government agencies, which should contribute to improving the regional environment.

According to statistics, since 1988 the Hainan province's foundation the area of ​​forests covering the island increased by more than 1.6 times to 21, 300 square kilometers. As a result, they already occupy approximately 62% of the island's territory. According to the authorities, over the past 30 years, more than 71.5 million people have taken part in the urban greening, planting over 300 million trees in the province.