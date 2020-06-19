Putin emphasizes his obligation to stay connected round-the-clock

MOSCOW, June 19. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin says that as head of state, he is obligated to stay connected 24/7.

"The head of state always has to stay connected, all the time, round the clock. It is just an obligation," the Russian leader said in an interview for the documentary Russia. Kremlin. Putin, a segment of which TV host Pavel Zarubin published on Instagram.

The full interview of the Russian leader will run on Sunday, June 21 on the Russia-1 TV Channel from Pavel Zarubin’s documentary Russia. Kremlin. Putin at 10 PM.