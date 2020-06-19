Protests against racism in Paris, Victory Day parade rehearsal in Moscow, and an abandoned lighthouse on Sakhalin are among some of the developments captured in this week's photos.
This week in photos: Paris fights racism, V-Day rehearsal, and a lone Sakhalin lighthouse
Take a look at the world in pictures from TASS photo gallery
United States Military Academy graduating cadets celebrating at the end of their commencement ceremonies, in West Point, USA, June 13© AP Photo/John Minchillo, Pool
Protesters are reflected on a balloon rising in the sky during a demonstration against racism and police brutality at Republique Square in Paris, France, June 13© EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED BADRA
People watching penguins at the Moscow Zoo on the first day of its reopening after restrictions to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) were eased, in Moscow, Russia, June 16© REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva
A ceremony to consecrate the Cathedral of the Resurrection of Christ, Main Cathedral of the Russian Armed Forces, in the town of Kubinka, Russia, June 14. The cathedral was built in Patriot Park to mark the 75th anniversary of the Soviet Union’s victory over Nazi Germany in the 1941-1945 Great Patriotic War© Mikhail Metzel/TASS
Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Serbia's Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic taking part in a press conference following their meeting in Belgrade, Serbia, June 18© Valery Sharifulin/TASS
A visitor in face mask sitting in the auditorium before the start of the 'Kylian - Bridges of Time' performance of the Czech National Ballet at the National Theatre in Prague, Czech Republic, June 14© EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK
US President Donald Trump listening to applause after signing an executive order on police reform during a ceremony in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington, US, June 16© REUTERS/Leah Millis
British Prime minister Boris Johnson and French President Emmanuel Macron watching The Red Arrows and La Patrouille de France flying over Horseguards parade ground to commemorate the appeal of the 18th June speech by Charles De Gaulle in London, UK, June 18. The Appeal of 18 June was the speech made by Charles de Gaulle in 1940. It called for the Free French Forces to fight against German occupation© Jack Hill - WPA pool/Getty Images
A T-14 Armata tank and other military hardware moving along Barrikadnaya Street before a rehearsal of a military parade in Red Square marking the 75th anniversary of the Victory in WWII, Moscow, Russia, June 17. Victory Day parades across Russia have been postponed from May 9 to June 24 due to lockdown restrictions imposed in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic© Sergei Bobylev/TASS
Greek Minister of Culture Lina Mendoni is led on a tour of the National Archaeological Museum by its director, Dr. Maria Lagogianni-Georgakarakos on its first day open since lockdown in Athens, Greece, June 15© Byron Smith/Getty Images
3-year-old Merlin Coles watching the horse racing from Royal Ascot on TV at his home in Bere Regis, Britain, June 17© REUTERS/Paul Childs
A view of the abandoned lighthouse Aniva on the rock Sivuch off the southern coast of the Russian Far Eastern island of Sakhalin, Russia, June 14. The lighthouse was built between 1937 and 1939 to a design by Japanese engineer Miura Shinobu© Sergei Krasnoukhov/TASS
