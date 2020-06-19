Study of herd immunity to coronavirus to be held in June in 22 Russian regions

MOSCOW, June 19. /TASS/. The first stage of a study on herd immunity to coronavirus conducted by the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing will take place in June, in 22 Russian regions, the watchdog’s press service reported on Friday.

"The first stage of the study in June 2020 is planned to take place in 22 subjects of all federal districts of the Russian Federation with the participation of local authorities, organizations, and the agency’s research and development facilities, as well as government healthcare agencies of the Russian Federation’s subjects. The study will randomly include children aged 1 through 17 as well as six adult age groups: 18-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, 60-69, 70 and older," the statement said.

The study will use enzyme immunoassay test systems of the State Research Center for Applied Microbiology and Biotechnology of the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing. The data obtained will enable experts to identify the specifics of the epidemic process, develop the prognoses of the situation’s development in the regions and countrywide, as well as to plan specific and nonspecific preventative measures against the virus.

"The use of serological monitoring to study herd immunity to the novel coronavirus under the conditions of the COVID-19 pandemic is an indispensable element of epidemiological surveillance because the epidemiological welfare of the population concerning this disease is defined by the state of herd immunity," the agency noted.