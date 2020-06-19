Russia’s Science Ministry allocates over $157 mln to fight COVID-19 pandemic spread

MOSCOW, June 19. /TASS/. The Russian government has decided to allocate over 11 billion rubles (over $157.4 million) from its budget of the national project ‘Education’ to counter the spread of the novel coronavirus, the Russian Ministry of Science and Higher Education reported on Friday.

According to June 8 figures of the Accounts Chamber, obtained by the "Future Russia. National Projects" portal operated by TASS Russia’s federal budget spending on the implementation of National Projects and the Comprehensive plan for modernization and expansion of main infrastructure the plan was executed by 29% in January-May 2020. It equals 629.773 bln rubles ($9.2 bln) out of the amount of 2.17 trillion rubles ($31.7 bln).

The World Health Organization (WHO) reported in its daily bulletin on Friday that over 181,000 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus infection were registered worldwide on June 18, with the overall number of such cases exceeding 8.24 million.

As of 11:00 Moscow time on June 18, as many as 8,242,999 novel coronavirus cases and 445,535 coronavirus-associated deaths were registered across the globe. The number of confirmed cases grew by 181,232 in the past 24 hours and the number of fatalities increased by 5,245.

The WHO statistics is based on officially confirmed data from the global state authorities.

A pneumonia outbreak caused by the COVID-19 virus (previously known as 2019-nCoV) was reported in China’s city of Wuhan, a large trade and industrial center with a population of 12 million, in late December 2019. Since then, cases of the new coronavirus have been reported from nearly all parts of the world. On March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.