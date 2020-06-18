Moscow sees positive trend in coronavirus situation, says mayor

MOSCOW, June 18./TASS/. Specialists note a positive trend in the battle against the novel coronavirus in Moscow, the situation has improved on all respects, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin told Rossiya-24 television on Thursday.

"Over the past week, the situation [with coronavirus] improved by about 25% to 30% over all main parameters. This concerns the new cases, hospitalizations and pneumonia cases. In all respects without exception, Moscow is moving in the right direction despite the lifting of restrictions," the mayor stressed.